Tata Motors registers 66% growth in April, sells 41,587 cars

Tata Motors has registered a whopping 300 per cent growth in the electric vehicle segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 02:09 PM
Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling cars from the homegrown automaker sold in both ICE and EV variants.
Tata Motors on Sunday announced that it sold 41,587 cars in April in the Indian market, registering a 66 per cent YoY growth last month, as compared to the same month a year ago, when it recorded 25,095 units. The homegrown auto manufacturer also said that its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicles recorded 60 per cent growth at 39,265 units last month, as compared to 24,514 units recorded in April 2021. In the electric vehicle segment as well, the auto major registered a whopping 300 per cent growth, claimed Tata Motors. The car brand claims that it sold 2,322 units in April 2022, as compared to only 581 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Tata Motors sells a wide range of passenger vehicles across different segments like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs etc. The automaker sells cars with both internal combustion engines and with electric powertrains as well. While in the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle segment, the Tiago, and Nexon are some of the popular models, in the electric vehicle category as well, Nexon is the bestselling car in India.

Apart from holding a sizeable chunk in the Indian ICE passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors also holds around 90 per cent market share in the Indian electric car market. The automaker is now aiming to increase its market share in both the ICE and EV segments significantly. The car brand has just unveiled its upcoming electric car Avinya in concept form. This came after unveiling another electric car concept Curvv a few weeks ago.

The automaker recently increased the pricing of its passenger vehicles citing increased input cost due to rising costs of raw materials, severe supply chain disruption like shortage of semiconductors etc.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 01:26 PM IST
