Maruti Suzuki reports slight decline in overall April sales at 150,661 units

Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales stood at 132,248 units in April when compared to 142,454 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 02:01 PM
Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a total of 150,661 units sold in April this year as compared to 159,691 units sold in April of 2021, seeing slight dip in sales. The company saw a minor impact on production of vehicles due to shortage of electronic components, mainly affecting its domestic models. However, it said that it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The carmaker's monthly total domestic sales stood at 132,248 units when compared to 142,454 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The total domestics sales in April included 126,261 units of passenger vehicles and LCV sales and 5,987 units of sales to other OEMs.

Total sales of Maruti Suzuki's Mini segment which includes models like Alto and S-Presso stood at 17,137 units last month when compared to 25,041 units sold in April of 2021. Sales of compact segment vehicles such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR stood at 59,184 units last month as compared to 72,318 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Ciaz comprising the carmaker's mid-size segment saw total sales of 579 units in April of 2022 as against 1,567 units sold in the year-ago period. Whereas sales of its utility vehicles such as Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 last month saw an increment from 25,484 units in April of 2021 to 33,941 units last month.

The sales of Maruti Eeco van stood at 11,154 units last month, seeing a marginal decline from 11,469 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's Super Carry Light Commercial Vehicle saw an increment at 4,266 units last month as compared to 1,272 units in April of 2021.

Total exports of the carmaker stood at 18,413 units in April of 2022 when compared to 17,237 units in the year-ago period, registering a slight increase.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 02:01 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6
