Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 15,085 cars in April, registered 57 per cent

Toyota recently reported reaching the milestone of two million car sales in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 12:54 PM
Toyota Glanza is one of the models that boosted the automaker's sales.
Toyota Glanza is one of the models that boosted the automaker's sales.
Toyota Glanza is one of the models that boosted the automaker's sales.
Toyota Glanza is one of the models that boosted the automaker's sales.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday announced that it sold 15,085 units in April 2022, registering a 57 per cent YoY growth as compared to the same month a year ago. The automaker said that it sold 9,600 cars in April last year. The auto company reported that it reached a milestone of two million units wholesales since its inception in the country.

(Watch: Eight-year-old boy from Pakistan drives Toyota Fortuner alone)

Speaking about its sales performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that demands for passenger vehicles continue to peak in the new financial year. He also said that along with the Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender, the Camry Hybrid too has received very encouraging booking orders.

Atul Sood also said that the Toyota Glanza has been receiving a pretty good response from the buyers. He mentioned that the premium hatchback, which is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, has done well since the beginning of its sales. It is claimed to have received a good response in not only Tier-I cities but in rural markets as well. “The response to the ‘Cool new Glanza’ has also been awesome and has done very well since the beginning of its deliveries starting March this year, right from Tier I cities to rural markets,": he further added.

Toyota announced a price hike for its two models Urban Cruiser compact SUV and Glanza premium hatchback just a few days ago. The hike was announced in the wake of rising input costs due to the increasing price of raw materials, and supply chain disruption including a shortage of microchips and other key parts as well.

Toyota previously announced another price hike earlier this year for similar reasons. Apart from these price hikes, the rising costs of petrol and diesel too are impacting the consumer sentiment, hurting buying decisions.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Fortuner Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Glanza Toyota Urban Cruiser
