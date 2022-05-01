Slavia, Kushaq help Skoda achieve second-highest ever monthly sales in April

Skoda Auto India has also crossed more than 190 touchpoints so far from 134 in start of 2021, making its cars more accessible to potential customers.

Skoda Auto India on Sunday reported sales of 5,152 units of vehicles in April as compared to 961 units sold in April of 2021, registering its second-highest monthly sales ever, after its March 2022 sales performance. This is a jump of 436% year on year. The company's latest sedan, Slavia and Kushaq SUV have continued to garner robust demand, helping the company climb the peak of sales in April.

The carmaker has also attributed the rise in sales to record numbers to its network expansion and increased customer touchpoints. Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues finding newer homes."

He added that with Skoda and its partners doubling the efforts in expanding its network, increasing customer touchpoints, penetrating markets that it was not present in and being more accessible to customers, has helped the company achieve the record-breaking numbers. The Czech automaker has already crossed more than 190 touchpoints so far from 134 in start of 2021, under its ‘Beyond the Product’ approach.

Further, to appeal to its customers, Skoda Auto India provides a four-year/100,000 kms warranty on its vehicles, whichever is earlier, as standard. In addition, it provides transparency with service cams in 45% of facilities, enhanced customer-oriented service packages, additional two years/unlimited km Parts Warranty, Battery Warranty, and a standard 3-year Paint Warranty with 6-year Corrosion Warranty on all car lines.

Recently, the company launched the new Kushaq Ambition Classic variant in the country at a starting price of ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and positioned right in between the base Active variant and the Ambition variant. The Ambition Classic 1.0 AT costs ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

