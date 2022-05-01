HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Cars India Registers 13% Decline In Domestics Sales In April

Honda Cars India registers 13% decline in domestics sales in April

Honda Cars India's exports last month stood at 2,042 units when compared to 970 units in the corresponding month a year ago.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 05:50 PM
File photo of Honda City Hybrid 
File photo of Honda City Hybrid 
File photo of Honda City Hybrid 
File photo of Honda City Hybrid 

Honda Cars India on Sunday reported a 13 per cent decline in its domestic sales figures in April at 7,874 units as compared to 9,072 units sold in the domestic market during April of 2021. The company's exports last month stood at 2,042 units when compared to 970 units in the corresponding month a year ago. The automaker also said that the customer sentiment has continued to stay positive, resulting into strong demand.

However, the supply chain issues have remained a challenge for the industry, which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand, said Yuichi Murata, Director - Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India. He added that Honda Cars India is hopeful that the situation improves sooner so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 17.94 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki sales | Hyundai India sales | Skoda Auto India sales | Tata Motors sales | Toyota Kirloskar sales | MG Motor sales

The carmaker recently rolled out the first batch of its 2022 City e:HEV Hybrid sedan from the assembly lines of its facility in Tapukara, located in Rajasthan. The new purely-hybrid City sedan was recently unveiled by the Japanese carmaker and is scheduled for a launch on May 4. The company had already started accepting bookings for the model. “On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment," Murata added.

The Honda City e:HEV Hybrid model is going to be the first pure hybrid model in the mid-size sedan segment in the country. The sedan boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl and offers three drive modes which include all-electric, hybrid and engine power. The sedan is powered by two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. The engine can generate maximum output of 117 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 05:34 PM IST
TAGS: Honda City Honda City Hybrid Honda Honda Cars India Honda India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Stellantis betting big on India as key strategic market, components sourcing hub
Stellantis betting big on India as key strategic market, components sourcing hub
Nissan to introduce new model to offset Datsun discontinuation in India: Details
Nissan to introduce new model to offset Datsun discontinuation in India: Details
Honda Cars India registers 13% decline in domestics sales in April
Honda Cars India registers 13% decline in domestics sales in April
Hyundai India reports 5% decline in April total sales at 56,201 units
Hyundai India reports 5% decline in April total sales at 56,201 units
Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed:Transport Secy
Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed:Transport Secy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city