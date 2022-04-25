HT Auto
MG Motor India partners Bharat Petroleum to bolster EV charging infrastructure 

MG Motor India and BPCL will together identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage EV charging systems.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 01:21 PM
BPCL envisions a network of 7,000 conveniently located EV fast charging stations in the country in the next two to three years.  (Bloomberg)
BPCL envisions a network of 7,000 conveniently located EV fast charging stations in the country in the next two to three years.  (Bloomberg)
BPCL envisions a network of 7,000 conveniently located EV fast charging stations in the country in the next two to three years.  (Bloomberg)
BPCL envisions a network of 7,000 conveniently located EV fast charging stations in the country in the next two to three years. 

MG Motor India has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to strengthen the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the country within the next four to five years. Both the companies will together install EV charging stations across highways and within cities, adding momentum to the EV adoption and encouraging intercity travels in battery-powered vehicles.

The partnership will leverage BPCL's vast customer reach and operations as well as MG's know-how of the EV space to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems. With this, MG aims to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to its battery recycling and battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles.

(Also read | MG Motor India expects EVs to form 25% sales volume from next year)

MG has been at the forefront of the development of a robust EV ecosystem in the country since the launch of its ZS EV in 2020. The company has also set up multi-step charging system with AC chargers and DC fast chargers in residential communities and its showrooms. The carmaker also provides a six-way charging ecosystem to its customers with a free-of-cost AC fast-charger that is installed at the customer's home or office.

It further offers an extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go facility with Roadside Assistance, as well as community chargers at some locations. Its partnership with BPCL will further facilitate EV users looking to make intercity trips in a battery-powered vehicle. “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Through its contribution to the Indian EV ecosystem, BPCL too aims to eliminate range anxiety, time anxiety, and discovery anxiety for EV users. The company is working on setting up fast charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities and economic centres. It envisions a network of 7,000 conveniently located fast charging stations in the country in the next two to three years.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 01:18 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor MG BPCL Bharat Petroleum electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
