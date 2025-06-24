Lamborghini backs synthetic fuels to keep combustion engines alive beyond 2035

As the automotive industry accelerates toward electrification, Lamborghini is focused on how to use synthetic fuels to preserve the existence of the internal combustion engine (ICE). While global regulations are becoming stricter, and electric vehicles (EVs) garnering increasing portions of future plans, Lamborghini senior management sees synthetic fuels as a potential lifeline for conventional performance engineering — and perhaps for the brand itself.

Synthetic fuels: A lifeline for ICE

Lamborghini's recently revealed twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is already engineered to run efficiently on synthetic fuels — a signal of the company's long-term intent. Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr, speaking to CarExpert, said that e-fuels could be the “savior of the combustion engine," emphasizing their compatibility with Lamborghini's performance standards. According to Mohr, the new powerplant can deliver “optimal efficiency and performance" regardless of whether it's burning traditional gasoline or carbon-neutral synthetic alternatives.

Synthetic fuels, or e-fuels, are produced by combining green hydrogen (sourced from renewable energy) with carbon dioxide, resulting in a combustible liquid that mimics gasoline but with drastically reduced lifecycle emissions. This allows ICE vehicles to operate without contributing to the net increase in atmospheric CO2 — aligning them with future emission regulations.

Emotion still favors combustion

While electrification is inevitable, Mohr remains unconvinced that EVs can yet replicate the visceral thrill of a high-revving combustion engine. “Its time will come," he admitted, referring to EVs, “but the emotional aspect isn’t there yet." He also predicted that future generations might develop a nostalgic appreciation for traditional ICE-powered cars, much like enthusiasts today revere classic muscle cars and analog sports machines.

Industry alliances on E-Fuel development

Lamborghini's trust in synthetic fuels is backed by its connection to the Volkswagen Group, which is already embarking on significant e-fuel production with its brand Porsche. Since late 2022, Porsche has been working with Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) in Chile to produce synthetic fuel from water, wind power, and carbon dioxide. The goal is to create a carbon-neutral fuel that makes legacy combustion engines viable in a stricter regulatory landscape.

Porsche, like Lamborghini, is preserving ICE where it counts — the iconic 911, which continues to run on gasoline while a fully electric version remains off the table for now. Even with high production costs, synthetic fuel is unlikely to deter affluent customers from either brand, especially if it means preserving driving dynamics and emotional appeal.

A luxury niche, not a mass solution yet

The route to widespread synthetic fuels consumption remains a long one. The costs to produce synthetic fuels from CO2 are still high and very little production infrastructure exists globally. Although luxury carmakers such as Ferrari, Bentley and Bugatti have announced their intentions to embrace the e-fuel path, the potential for mass-market applications of e-fuels remain uncertain. The likes of Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru are considering other possible through hydrogen combustion but any tangible outcomes are still a long way from being established.

In the long term, synthetic fuel may never match the scale of battery-powered EVs. However, for a brand like Lamborghini, which trades on emotion, legacy, and mechanical drama, e-fuels represent more than just a compliance tool — they may be the only way to keep its DNA intact in a carbon-neutral future.

