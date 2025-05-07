Lamborghini Revuelto and Urus SE fuel strong Q1 growth with record deliveries

Automobili Lamborghini 's strategic movement towards hybrid technology is producing beneficial results, with its electrified models being the fundamental pieces for the company’s growth in the first quarter of 2025. The release of the Revuelto , Lamborghini's first V12 hybrid plug-in vehicle, and the arrival of the Urus SE , have broadened the customer demographics and augmented the brand's strength in key global market territories.

During the first quarter of 2025, Lamborghini delivered a total of 2,967 units globally. The sales growth was evenly spread across all the key regions.

These cars have not only attracted the attention of conventional Lamborghini fans but also new clients looking for high-performance cars with lower environmental costs. The carmaker stated that there is such a demand for the Revuelto that it currently has a waiting period of more than two years.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus SE 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.57 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Revuelto 6498 cc 6498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.89 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.18 - 4.57 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Temerario Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Cr* Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.61 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Lamborghini Temerario drifts into India at ₹6 crore. Here are all the details you need

Automobili Lamborghini: Profits rise as global sales expand

During the first quarter of 2025, Lamborghini delivered a total of 2,967 units globally. The sales growth was evenly spread across all the key regions. The Americas took the lead with 1,034 units, a strong 21 per cent rise over last year. The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) followed, with 1,368 deliveries, representing a 7 per cent increase. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed 565 units, registering a 14 per cent growth.

The United States was Lamborghini’s largest market, with 933 deliveries, followed by Germany (366), UK (272), and Japan (187). Also noteworthy were Italy, South Korea, and Australia, which contributed to Lamborghini’s overall balance.

Also watch: Lamborghini is driving in its new super car, the Temerario.

Supported by demand for its new product offering, Lamborghini recorded first-quarter revenue of €895.2 million in 2025—a 29.6 per cent increase from the comparable quarter a year ago. Operating income jumped equally sharply to €248.1 million, up 32.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis, reflecting robust profitability amid higher production and development expenses..

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann emphasized the value of resilience and strategic consistency against outside adversity. “The results confirm the strength of our brand in an uncertain economic context," he explained, reasserting the focus of the company on innovation, personalisation, and quality. CFO Paolo Poma echoed similar sentiments, referring to the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable financial development and environmental stewardship.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: