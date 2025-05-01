Lamborghini Temerario: Does it have what it takes to shame rivals? Check its 5 highlights

1 Hybrid powertrain and performance

The Lamborghini Temerario features a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, producing 920 CV. It is the first production super sports car to reach 10,000 rpm. The engine, supported by three electric motors, provides smooth torque delivery and responsiveness. The electric motors enhance performance and reduce CO2 emissions compared to the Huracán.

The Temerario accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph. Its performance is aided by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, aerodynamic design, and lightweight construction, offering good driving dynamics on both tracks and city roads.