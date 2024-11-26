Mahindra XEV 9e launched at 21.90 lakh: In-depth look at specs, range & key features

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the first model by the carmaker under the ‘XEV’ brand. The entry level variant of the XEV 9e, Pack One has been priced at ₹21.

The homegrown carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra has started the next chapter of its electric vehicle journey with the introduction of two new electric SUVs - the XEV 9e and the BE 6e. Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e are termed as ‘born electric’ SUVs and underpin the company’s new dedicated platform for EVs, INGLO.

Out of the two models, the XEV 9e is positioned as the more premium model. It is also the first model under the ‘XEV’ brand. Here’s a quick look at what the Mahindra XEV 9e has to offer.