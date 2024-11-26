Mahindra XEV 9e launched at ₹21.90 lakh: In-depth look at specs, range & key features
The homegrown carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra has started the next chapter of its electric vehicle journey with the introduction of two new electric SUVs - the XEV 9e and the BE 6e. Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e are termed as ‘born electric’ SUVs and underpin the company’s new dedicated platform for EVs, INGLO.
Out of the two models, the XEV 9e is positioned as the more premium model. It is also the first model under the ‘XEV’ brand. Here’s a quick look at what the Mahindra XEV 9e has to offer.
Mahindra XEv 9e: Dimension
The XEV 9e measures 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height, so it is a touch longer than the XUV700 at 4,695 mm. The 2,775 mm wheelbase is also longer than the XUV 700 at 2,750 mm. Mahindra says that the XEV 9e has a maximum ground clearance of 207 mm, and a massive 665-litre boot. A 150-litre frunk is also provided.
Mahindra XEV 9e: Design
The Mahindra XEV 9e has a coupe SUV design with triangular inverted 'L' LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) extending across the width of the vehicle. It comes with a coupe-like roofline and slim LED taillights at the rear. The exterior design has strong character lines and an illuminated logo.
Mahindra XEV 9e: Features
On the inside, the Mahindra XEV 9e boasts a triple-screen setup that takes up a large portion of the dashboard. This consists of three 12.3-inch screens powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software, where the touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display are seamlessly integrated. An illuminated logo adorns the twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel for this SUV. Additional features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assistance, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite.
Mahindra XEV 9e: Powertrain
While the set of features and design differ between the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. The XEV 9e will be available with the 59 kWh battery pack initially. Mahindra claims that the XEV 9e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is not yet revealed, the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 500 km of range.
In terms of power, the XEV 9e will feature two sets of powertrain, a 224 bhp and 278 bhp motor. Both the powertrains will be rear wheel drive only.
Mahindra XEV 9e: Price
While the complete price list of the Mahindra XEV 9e has not been revealed yet, base model, which is termed as the ‘Pack One’ trim level starts at ₹21.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Apart from this trim level, Mahindra has confirmed that the XEV 9e will get two more trim levels, namely ‘Pack Two’ and ‘Pack Three’. Prices of these trim levels will be revealed at a later stage. The deliveries of the XEV 9e are set to begin from February 2025 or March 2025.
