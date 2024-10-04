The all-new Nissan Magnite facelift, launched at 5.99 lakh. Check details 

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 04, 2024

The 2024 Nissan Magnite arrives with a few cosmetic changes and feature additions

The facelift brings auto-LED headlamps and a more aggressive bumper with a new grille

The rear end of the Magnite facelift gets revised tail lights with distinct detailing

While the side profile is almost identical, the micro-SUV now rides on new 16-inch alloys

The cabin is refreshed with an all-leather treatment but retains the overall layout and the touchscreen infotainment

The Nissan Magnite facelift is fitted with new 'Welcome' courtesy lamps 

The cabin gets outfitted in Sunset Orange and gets a single-pane electric sunroof

Occupants in the rear get access to rear AC vents alongside a USB Type-C  charging port

The Magnite facelift retains the same two petrol engine options with CVT or manual
