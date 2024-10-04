The 2024 Nissan Magnite arrives with a few cosmetic changes and feature additions
The facelift brings auto-LED headlamps and a more aggressive bumper with a new grille
The rear end of the Magnite facelift gets revised tail lights with distinct detailing
While the side profile is almost identical, the micro-SUV now rides on new 16-inch alloys
The cabin is refreshed with an all-leather treatment but retains the overall layout and the touchscreen infotainment
The Nissan Magnite facelift is fitted with new 'Welcome' courtesy lamps
The cabin gets outfitted in Sunset Orange and gets a single-pane electric sunroof
Occupants in the rear get access to rear AC vents alongside a USB Type-C charging port
The Magnite facelift retains the same two petrol engine options with CVT or manual