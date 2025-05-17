Rezvani Knight: 5 things that have been upgraded on the armoured Lamborghini Urus
California-based automaker Rezvani, known for its military-themed creations, has unveiled the Rezvani Knight — an SUV that blends supercar-level performance with armoured vehicle toughness.
Built on the Lamborghini Urus platform, the Knight is a bold, limited-run machine that’s designed to stand out on city streets and survive far harsher environments. Here are five key aspects that define this unique vehicle:
The Knight breaks away from conventional SUV styling. Its angular bodywork, matte gunmetal finish, and minimalist lighting give it a futuristic, almost dystopian appearance. The design includes oversized off-road tyres mounted on 22-inch wheels, heavily flared arches, a prominent roof-mounted light bar, and a large rear spoiler. Despite being based on the sleek Urus, the Knight looks more like a vehicle suited for a sci-fi battlefield than suburban roads.
Beneath its rugged exterior, the Knight retains the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from the Lamborghini Urus — but with significant upgrades. Rezvani offers multiple tuning stages, with power outputs reaching up to 800 bhp. This gives the SUV the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, placing it among the fastest armoured vehicles available today. It's a notable achievement, especially given the added weight from armour components.
The optional Dark Knight package transforms the Knight into more than just a luxury SUV with bold styling. It includes ballistic protection for the body and glass, underbody shielding against explosives, reinforced bumpers designed for ramming, and military-grade run-flat tires. To handle the extra weight, the suspension system is upgraded for improved durability and control under stress. These features are not just aesthetic; they are built for genuine security in hostile environments.
Inside, the cabin includes a range of equipment aimed at survival and emergency response. Depending on the configuration, the Knight can be fitted with items such as gas masks, a pepper spray dispenser, strobe lights, and a communication intercom. A first aid kit is also included, along with optional sirens and public address systems. While luxury finishes may still be present, the overall focus is on readiness rather than comfort.
Only 100 units of the Rezvani Knight will be produced, making it a highly exclusive offering. The base price is set at $149,000, which does not include the cost of the Lamborghini Urus donor vehicle. Fully optioned versions, especially with the Dark Knight package and further customizations, can push the price north of $500,000. This places the Knight in the realm of niche luxury vehicles designed for a very specific type of buyer.
