Kia India announces nationwide service camp from 27th June to 3rd July
- Kia India will be performing complimentary 36-point health checks, AC disinfectant and car wash at the service camp.
Image of Kia Seltos, Carnival and Carens used for representational purpose only.
Kia India has announced that they will be hosting an ownership service camp at all authorized Kia service outlets nationally. It is scheduled to take place between June 27 and July 3, 2024. Kia says that they want to enhance customer engagement, promote aftersales services, and build stronger relationships with vehicle owners.
First Published Date: 25 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM IST
