Hyundai posts record SUV contribution in September 2025, exports climb

Hyundai Motor India ended September 2025 with robust momentum, recording its highest-ever SUV contribution in domestic sales and a sharp jump in exports. The country’s second-largest carmaker sold a total of 70,347 units last month, including 51,547 units domestically and 18,800 units exported. That’s a 10 per cent growth over September 2024, when Hyundai had sold 64,201 units.

At the heart of Hyundai’s performance was the Creta, which touched a record 18,861 units in September 2025, the highest monthly tally for the popular SUV since its launch. The Venue too made a strong comeback, clocking 11,484 units, its best performance in 20 months.

In fact, SUVs contributed 72.4 per cent of Hyundai’s domestic sales, marking the highest-ever penetration of the body style in the company’s history.

Exports hit 33-month high

Exports turned out to be another strong story for Hyundai. With 18,800 units shipped, the carmaker reported its highest monthly export tally in 33 months, almost 44 per cent higher than September 2024. For the first half of FY2025-26, cumulative exports reached 99,540 units, a 17 per cent rise year-on-year. Hyundai said this growth reinforces its role as a strategic global hub under the ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ vision.

The September performance also looks strong when stacked against August 2025, when Hyundai sold around 66,000 units. Last year, the company’s domestic sales in September 2024 were 51,101 units, nearly flat compared to this year, but exports have given the overall growth story a big push.

Product momentum in 2025

Hyundai's 2025 plan has emphasized creating depth across body styles. Besides the addition of an all-electric Creta Electric to the Creta family, Hyundai offered buyers a mainstream electric vehicle option for midsize SUVs. New models, like the Venue, experienced revitalizing, incremental updates that kept the compact SUV fresh in a competitive space.

Hyundai articulated an export-oriented portfolio, adjusted product specifications to world markets and booked shipments to a 33 month high. It was a strategy of balance - securing leadership of India's SUV space while achieving a geo-pivot to Hyundai Motor Corporation's global pivot.

