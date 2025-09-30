HT Auto
Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied On Indian Roads With Key Design Updates: What To Expect?

Hyundai Verna facelift spied testing in India ahead of 2026 market launch

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 30 Sept 2025, 18:31 pm
  • The Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to follow the styling cues of current-gen global models from the brand. 

Hyundai Verna facelift
The Hyundai Verna has been spotted testing on Indian roads with heavily camouflaged front and rear fascias (Team-BHP/Murugan)
Hyundai Verna facelift
The Hyundai Verna has been spotted testing on Indian roads with heavily camouflaged front and rear fascias
Hyundai is gearing up to launch a mid-cycle update for the Verna sedan, as hinted by heavily camouflaged test mules spied on Indian roads. The Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to break cover in early 2026 with a revamped design. While it may bring a few potential feature additions, it is likely to focus on cosmetic changes, as is usual with past facelifts from the carmaker.

What are the design changes on the Verna facelift?

The facelifted Verna carries over its signature taillamp that stretches across the rear end, but it is expected to feature new LED elements for a sharper look. The rear bumper has been tweaked as well and takes up more overall visual real estate.

Although the latest spy shots focus on the rear end, the new Verna’s front fascia will be updated as well and is likely to carry over styling cues from other Hyundai sedans sold internationally. The latest facelifts to models such as the Elantra and Sonata have brought a more angular design, and the Verna is likely to follow suit. As such, the new version is expected to feature a much bolder front grille flanked by bigger projector headlamps and sleek LED DRLs.

Will the Verna facelift carry interior and feature updates?

While the Verna facelift is not likely to carry changes to its interior design, Hyundai is expected to offer a few feature upgrades for a better value proposition in the segment. These features may potentially include a larger display for the infotainment with a refreshed instrument cluster, wireless smartphone mirroring, and an upgraded ADAS suite.

Are there any new engine options on the table?

The Verna facelift will remain mechanically identical to the outgoing model, carrying over the same set of engine options as before. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual or IVT. The top-spec variants are sold with the stronger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

Currently, the Hyundai Verna is priced from 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and the facelift is expected to carry a slight premium. Upon arrival, it will go up against mid-size sedans such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. To understand where the Verna stands, take a look at the detailed spec-sheet breakdown below:

Hyundai Verna vs rivals: Detailed spec-sheet breakdown

SpecificationHyundai VernaHonda CitySkoda SlaviaVW Virtus
Price (ex-showroom)From 10.69 lakhFrom 11.95 lakhFrom 10 lakhFrom 11.16 lakh
Engines & Power1.5 NA petrol – 113 bhp; 1.5 turbo-petrol – 158 bhp1.5 NA petrol – 119 bhp1.0 TSI – 114 bhp; 1.5 TSI – 148 bhp1.0 TSI – 114 bhp; 1.5 TSI – 148 bhp
Torque144 Nm / 253 Nm145 Nm178 Nm / 250 Nm178 Nm / 250 Nm
Gearbox Options6MT, IVT, 7DCT6MT, CVT6MT, 6AT, 7DCT6MT, 6AT, 7DSG
Mileage (ARAI)20–20.6 kmpl17.8–18.4 kmpl18.7–20.3 kmpl18.4–20.8 kmpl
Key Features10.25" touchscreen, voice-activated panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated seats, wireless charging8" touchscreen, remote sunroof, Honda Connect app, rear sunshade10" touchscreen, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, powered front seats, MySkoda Connect app10" touchscreen, ventilated seats, sunroof, wireless charging, auto climate control
Safety6 airbags, ABS+EBD, ADAS (FCW, LKA, adaptive cruise), ISOFIX, rear camera6 airbags, VSA, TPMS, ADAS (CMBS, RDM, adaptive cruise), ASEAN NCAP 5-star6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, multi-collision braking, Global NCAP 5-star6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, ISOFIX, Global NCAP 5-star

First Published Date: 30 Sept 2025, 18:31 pm IST

