HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda India Riders Impress In Asia Road Racing Championship

Honda India riders impress in Asia Road Racing Championship

By: PTI
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban completed the race with determination and consistency at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
...
Kavin Quintal
The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban completed the race with determination and consistency at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit. (PTI)
Kavin Quintal
The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban completed the race with determination and consistency at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

The riders of the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team impressed in Race 1 of Round 4 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia on Sunday.

The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban completed the race with determination and consistency at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

Starting strong from the 27th position on the grid, Chennai's 19-year-old rising star, Kavin Quintal, swiftly moved up after the first lap and maintained consistency throughout the race.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Leveraging his experience and executing strategic moves effectively, he gave tough competition to international riders and continued to elevate his performance despite an injury. He finished the race at 19th position with a total time of 18:37.226.

Kavin's teammate, Mohsin Paramban from Mallapuram, started the race from 21st on the grid and delivered a good performance on international soil.

He maintained consistency throughout the race, navigating the track and crossing the chequered flag at 22nd position with a total time of 18:44.784.

Both the riders, however, could not secure any points for the team in Race 1 of Round 4.

Quintal, "I began this round on a strong note, but yesterday's crash and my subsequent injury disrupted my plans for the race. Despite the tough competition, I'm pleased that we performed well and made no mistakes today.

"Having recovered well, I'm optimistic about securing better results and earning points for the team in tomorrow's race."

Paramban added, "Today's round was quite challenging, and my focus was on maintaining consistency throughout the race. I managed to hold my position and stay focused.

"Taking the lessons learned, I will be pushing harder tomorrow to achieve better results. Working closely with our instructors, we will refine our strategies to compete effectively and secure a better position for the team."

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST
TAGS: motorsports bike racing Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.