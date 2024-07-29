Honda India riders impress in Asia Road Racing Championship

The riders of the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team impressed in Race 1 of Round 4 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia on Sunday.

The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban completed the race with determination and consistency at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit.

Starting strong from the 27th position on the grid, Chennai's 19-year-old rising star, Kavin Quintal, swiftly moved up after the first lap and maintained consistency throughout the race.

Leveraging his experience and executing strategic moves effectively, he gave tough competition to international riders and continued to elevate his performance despite an injury. He finished the race at 19th position with a total time of 18:37.226.

Kavin's teammate, Mohsin Paramban from Mallapuram, started the race from 21st on the grid and delivered a good performance on international soil.

He maintained consistency throughout the race, navigating the track and crossing the chequered flag at 22nd position with a total time of 18:44.784.

Both the riders, however, could not secure any points for the team in Race 1 of Round 4.

Quintal, "I began this round on a strong note, but yesterday's crash and my subsequent injury disrupted my plans for the race. Despite the tough competition, I'm pleased that we performed well and made no mistakes today.

"Having recovered well, I'm optimistic about securing better results and earning points for the team in tomorrow's race."

Paramban added, "Today's round was quite challenging, and my focus was on maintaining consistency throughout the race. I managed to hold my position and stay focused.

"Taking the lessons learned, I will be pushing harder tomorrow to achieve better results. Working closely with our instructors, we will refine our strategies to compete effectively and secure a better position for the team."

