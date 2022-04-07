HT Auto
Home Auto News First Edition Of Bajaj ‘dominar Rides’ Concludes On A High Note

First edition of Bajaj ‘Dominar Rides’ concludes on a high note

Bajaj Auto informed that a total of 15 Dominar riders participated in the first edition of the ride.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 06:49 PM
The ride covered almost 2,200km over scenic locations of the White Rann, popularly known as India’s Great White Desert.
The ride covered almost 2,200km over scenic locations of the White Rann, popularly known as India’s Great White Desert.
The ride covered almost 2,200km over scenic locations of the White Rann, popularly known as India’s Great White Desert.
The ride covered almost 2,200km over scenic locations of the White Rann, popularly known as India’s Great White Desert.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced that it has recently concluded the first edition of ‘Dominar Rides’. This event was a eight-day, Mumbai–Rann of Kutch–Mumbai ride which was flagged off on March 23rd and concluded on March 30th. The ride covered almost 2,200km over scenic locations of the White Rann, popularly known as ‘India’s Great White Desert’.

“We are delighted to conclude the first edition of ‘Dominar Ride’ on a high note. With all the riders and their Dominars returning enriched and energised, we are super excited at the prospect of curating the next experience for our Dominar enthusiasts," said Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹ 1.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Duke
248.8 cc
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto reports 20% decrease in vehicle sales in March at 2,97,188 units)

A total of 15 Dominar rider participated in the first edition of this ride. “Dominar Rides are all about ensuring pleasurable riding experiences and exploring open roads, interesting landscapes, and unique cultures. The Dominar brand has created a strong following to become the preferred choice for long-distance touring. With more tours scheduled in the future, we hope that this program will witness riders hitting the road more often, feeling the wind, and making memories they will cherish for a lifetime," added Sundararaman. 

Meanwhile, the company announced the launch of the new Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories such as tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier and back stopper, among others.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine which pushes out 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. The suspension kit on the bike includes 43 mm up-side down (USD) forks backed up with a monoshock rear unit. The bike is available for purchase in two colour options -Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 06:49 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Dominar Dominar 400 Bajaj Dominar 400
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

First edition of Bajaj ‘Dominar Rides’ concludes on a high note
First edition of Bajaj ‘Dominar Rides’ concludes on a high note
Uber struggles in Saudi Arabia as rules of the road tightened
Uber struggles in Saudi Arabia as rules of the road tightened
Delhi govt to provide subsidy of ₹5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
Auto, cab, taxi drivers in Delhi threaten to go on strike against CNG price hike
Auto, cab, taxi drivers in Delhi threaten to go on strike against CNG price hike
EarthtronEV launches four EV charging stations in Delhi-NRC
EarthtronEV launches four EV charging stations in Delhi-NRC

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city