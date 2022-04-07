First edition of Bajaj ‘Dominar Rides’ concludes on a high note

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced that it has recently concluded the first edition of ‘Dominar Rides’. This event was a eight-day, Mumbai–Rann of Kutch–Mumbai ride which was flagged off on March 23rd and concluded on March 30th. The ride covered almost 2,200km over scenic locations of the White Rann, popularly known as ‘India’s Great White Desert’.

“We are delighted to conclude the first edition of ‘Dominar Ride’ on a high note. With all the riders and their Dominars returning enriched and energised, we are super excited at the prospect of curating the next experience for our Dominar enthusiasts," said Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited.

A total of 15 Dominar rider participated in the first edition of this ride. “Dominar Rides are all about ensuring pleasurable riding experiences and exploring open roads, interesting landscapes, and unique cultures. The Dominar brand has created a strong following to become the preferred choice for long-distance touring. With more tours scheduled in the future, we hope that this program will witness riders hitting the road more often, feeling the wind, and making memories they will cherish for a lifetime," added Sundararaman.

Meanwhile, the company announced the launch of the new Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories such as tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier and back stopper, among others.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine which pushes out 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. The suspension kit on the bike includes 43 mm up-side down (USD) forks backed up with a monoshock rear unit. The bike is available for purchase in two colour options -Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

