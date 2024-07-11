HT Auto
Delhi rains: Traffic cops have a plan to make your drive smoother. Check details

11 Jul 2024
  • As many as 80 spots on main city road stretches have been identified which are prone to waterlogging during the rainy season.
File photo: Commuters step out during morning rain in Mayur Vihar area of New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
File photo: Commuters step out during morning rain in Mayur Vihar area of New Delhi.

Monsoon rains and traffic jams are synonymous in most major Indian cities but the motorists in the national capital of Delhi may heave a sigh of relief if traffic police officials are able to successfully implement a series of strategies aimed to decongest key stretches that otherwise get chaotic due to waterlogging.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Delhi Traffic Police officials have identified several major waterlogging spots on main road stretches in the city, 80 to be precise. The plan is to divert traffic away from these roads in a systematic manner in the event of a heavy rain spell.

Traffic police officials say that in case such stretches are closed for traffic movement, adequate number of personnel will be deployed on the ground to ensure commuters are made aware and that there is no spill-off traffic snarls elsewhere. “There are a few points where waterlogging is likely and we have to form a strategy to reduce the possibility of traffic jams in such places. The police planned strategic diversions so that commuters will not get stuck in waterlogging," K Jagdeshan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), was quoted as saying.

