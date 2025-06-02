Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor help Royal Enfield record 26% sales growth in May

Eicher Motors Limited, owner of the Royal Enfield , has announced in a regulatory filing that the iconic motorcycle manufacturer has posted 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in May 2025. The motorcycle manufacturer that is known for building retro-themed models has registered 28 per cent YoY sales growth last month in the 350 cc segment, while in the higher engine-capacity category, it has recorded a 16 per cent growth.

The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer that sells products like popular models in the 350 cc segment, including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, has sold 76,492 units in May 2025, as compared to 59,852 units recorded in the same month last year. In the first two months of this financial year, Royal Enfield registered 150,774 units in this segment, up by 14 per cent from 132,718 units sold in the same period a year ago.

In the category with engine capacity of higher than 350 cc, Royal Enfield sells models like the Classic 650, Scram 440, Bear 650, Guerrilla 450, Shotgun 650, Himalayan, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. In this segment, the motorcycle manufacturer sold 12,937 units last month, up by 16 per cent from 11,158 units sold in the same month a year ago. In this segment, Royal Enfield sold 25,214 motorcycles in April and May this year, up by 25 per cent from 20,162 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Total sales of Royal Enfield, combining both domestic and international market numbers in May 2025, were 89,429 units, up 26 per cent from 71,010 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Also, in the first two months of this fiscal, total sales of the motorcycle manufacturer were 175,988 units, up by 15 per cent from 152,880 units sold during the same period last fiscal.

Exports of Royal Enfield have grown significantly in May 2025, as the company registered 13,609 units, up by 82 per cent from 7,479 units sold in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, in April and May this year, the company shipped 24,166 units to overseas markets, up by 69 per cent from 14,311 units recorded in the same period a year ago.

