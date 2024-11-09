Royal Enfield has unveiled the Classic 650 Twin at EICMA 2024
Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025.
The Classic 650 shares its design elements with the Classic 350
It is powered by a 647 cc, air-oil cooled unit that uses a 270-degree firing order.
It puts out 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
The motorcycle has retro design elements. There is a tear drop fuel tank, circular lighting elements and spoked wheels.
The analogue speedometer is shared with the Classic 350.
It has a small digital readout for a small digital readout for the odometer, trip metre, fuel level indicator, service reminder, gear position indicator and clock. Royal Enfield is also offering a Tripper navigation system.
The Classic 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be available in four colour schemes - Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.