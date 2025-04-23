2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch on April 26

Royal Enfield is all-set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 in the Indian market on April 26th. On the same day, the brand is hosting the HunterHood festival in a few cities. The motorcycle was first introduced back in 2022 and since then, over 5 lakh units of the Hunter 350 have been sold.

What will be new with the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The new Hunter 350 will now get a headlight, which will be a LED unit that we have seen on other Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the brightest unit and often struggles to light up the road ahead.

Then there would be a new suspension setup at the rear, which is expected to be better. One of the biggest gripes with the current-gen Hunter 350 is its rear suspension, which is very stiff. Finally, there would be new colour options on offer.

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. With the 2025 iteration, the prices could get a marginal hike.

What will power the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The new Hunter 350 will continue to be powered by the J-series engine that puts out 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Yes, this engine is shared with other 350 cc models but Royal Enfield has retuned the fuel and ignition map of the engine to suit the characteristics of the Hunter 350.

What is the hardware on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

Braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are done by 41 mm telescopic forks with fork gaiters. At the rear, there are 6-step pre-load adjustable shock absorbers. Depending on the variant, there is single-channel ABS or dual-channel ABS on offer.

What are the accessories of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

Being a Royal Enfield, there are a lot of accessories on offer. There are various different engine guards, sump guard, different types of seats, LED turn indicators, bar end mirrors, touring mirrors, tinted fly screen, back rest, panniers and a pannier rail. Royal Enfield says that a tail tidy is also coming soon.

