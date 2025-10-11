BMW achieves record growth in 2025 thanks to EV and LWB models

BMW Group India has reported its best-ever sales for the first nine months of 2025, selling 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles between January and September. BMW accounted for 11,510 units, while MINI contributed 468 units.

The company achieved its highest-ever Q3 sales, marking 21 per cent year-on-year growth. September also set a new monthly record, boosted by revised GST pricing and festive demand.

“Our focus on customer-centricity, strong products, and after-sales service continues to drive growth. We’re confident of closing the year with another record," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

Category Units Sold Key Highlight BMW Cars 11,510 Record 9-month total MINI 468 Strong demand for Cooper S Motorcycles 3,976 Best Jan–Sep performance

EVs power sales momentum

BMW maintained its lead as India’s top luxury EV brand with 2,509 electric units sold, growing 246 per cent y-o-y and contributing 21 per cent of total sales.

The BMW iX1 was the top-selling EV, followed by the i7. BMW has now crossed 5,000 EV deliveries in India.

BMW Group EV lineup: i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 LWB, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04, CE 02

BMW also offers over 6,000 charging points nationwide through its expanding charging ecosystem.

Long wheelbase and SAVs dominate

Long-wheelbase models, such as the 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1, recorded a 169 per cent growth, reaching 5,720 units, and now account for half of BMW’s total sales. The 3 Series remained the top-selling sedan with a 16 per cent share.

Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) contributed 59 per cent of total sales, with 7,040 units sold (19 per cent growth). The X1 led with over 30 per cent share, followed by the X7.

MINI and Motorrad see strong growth

MINI sold 468 units, led by the Cooper S (90 per cent growth y-o-y). BMW Motorrad delivered 3,976 motorcycles, with the G 310 RR and R 1300 GS/GSA leading their segments.

Retail.NEXT and financial services boost reach

BMW’s Retail.NEXT initiative, backed by a ₹365.6 crore investment, is transforming showrooms with digital-first experiences across 56 facilities in 33 cities. The company will add 11 new touchpoints by end-2025.

Meanwhile, BMW Smart Finance continues to simplify ownership with flexible EMIs, assured buybacks, and upgrade options, helping drive customer loyalty and accessibility.

