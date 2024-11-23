Hyundai Creta EV to be launched at 2025 Bharat Mobility Show: Key expected highlights

Hyundai is set to unveil the Creta EV next year, and it is key to the carmaker’s electric vehicle plans in India. The South Korean carmaker will take the wraps off the much-awaited Tata Curvv EV rival at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January, and this will be its third electric model in India after the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. Hyundai Motor India recently stated that it will expand its EV lineup, starting with the electric version of the Creta. The Creta is one of the most popular models in Hyundai India’s offerings and commands a loyal fanbase. The carmaker plans to use the Creta’s strong brand authority to attract a level of interest that they were not able to generate with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5.

Latest spy shots suggest that the Creta EV will bring taillights similar to those found on the regular ICE-powered model. Hyundai brought out the latest generation of the Creta SUV in January this year, and the new model carries updated design and features. The Creta EV is expected to retain much of the styling alongside EV-specific design elements. With the debut around the corner, here is a list of expectations from the Hyundai Creta EV: