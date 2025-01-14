Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: All you need to know

HT Auto
The Indian automobile industry is gearing up for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, which is going to be the biggest automotive event in the country in recent times. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different automotive events under one umbrella. These events include the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.

Upcoming cars in India

If you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, here are the key details of the event one should know.

1 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Dates

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will begin on January 17, 2025. The first day will be reserved for media, while, on January 18, access to the event will be available for both media and dealers. Public access to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be open from January 19 to January 22.

2 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tickets

Entrance to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be completely free for visitors. To register, the visitors will need to go to the Visitor Registration section of www.bharat-mobility.com and fill in the details.

3 Bharat Mobility Expo 

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be hosted at three different locations, which are - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The first two locations are in Delhi, while the last one is in Uttar Pradesh. All these three venues are reachable by public transport options like the Delhi Metro, buses and cabs etc., as well as personal vehicles.

The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will host the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. The Auto Expo Components Show 2025 will be hosted at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from January 18 to January 21. On the other hand, the India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) between January 19 and 22.

4 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Participants

At the Auto Expo 2025 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the spotlight will be on electric mobility, sustainability, concept vehicles and advanced technologies. Among the car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Porsche, Volkswagen, Skoda, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, VinFast, BYD, MG etc., will be under the limelight. Among the two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Honda, Bajaj Auto, KTM etc., will be showcasing their products and concepts. Several electric two-wheeler manufacturers including Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Ultraviolette, Okinawa along others will be there.

5 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Key launches and unveilings

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will see some major vehicle launches and unveilings by automakers across different segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers etc. Some of the key passenger vehicles and two-wheelers that will be showcased at the event will include Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, VinFast VF9, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160R, TVS' new adventure motorcycle, Bajaj’s second CNG motorcycle etc.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 14:50 PM IST
