Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Major participants, key launches & everything else to know
The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is all set to bring the entire Indian automobile industry under one umbrella. In its second year, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different shows such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. The event will bring the entire automotive community under one umbrella.
If you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, here are the key details of the event one should know.
The entrance to Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is completely free for visitors. To register, the visitors need to go to the Visitor Registration section of www.bharat-mobility.com and fill in the details. Public access to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 202 will be open from January 19 to 22, 2025, while special access for media will be on January 17. On January 18, access to the event will be available for both dealers and media.
The Bharat Mobility Global Wxpo 2025 will be hosted at three different venues, which are - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. All these three venues are reachable by public transport options like the Delhi Metro, buses and cabs etc. as well as personal vehicles.
The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will host the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. Yashobhoomi at Dwarka will host the Auto Expo Components Show 2025 from January 18 to January 21. On the other hand, the India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) between January 19 and 22.
At the Auto Expo 2025 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the spotlight will be on electric mobility, sustainability, cutting-edge concepts and advanced technologies. Among the carmakers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Porsche, Volkswagen, Skoda, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, VinFast, BYD, MG etc will be the limelight hoggers, while among two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Honda, Bajaj Auto, KTM etc., will be there. Several electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Ultraviolette, Okinawa along others will be there.
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will see some key launches and unveilings by automakers across different segments. Some of the key cars and two-wheelers that will be showcased at the event will include Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, VinFast VF9, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160R, TVS' new adventure motorcycle, Bajaj’s second CNG motorcycle etc.
