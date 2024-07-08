Automotive news recap, July 7: Biggest stories that you may have missed

The world of automobiles is among the most happening sectors as exciting developments continue to take place in this space from all parts of the globe. Whether it is cars, motorcycles or automotive technologies, the insane pace of developments is continuous in this domain and keeping pace with that can often be a daunting task.

Worry not because HT Auto has you covered from all sides. We present the biggest developments from the automotive world from Sunday, July 7. Take a look:

Hyundai Inster's India launch timeline confirmed

Tata Punch EV rivalling Hyundai Inster electric micro SUV has been confirmed to launch in India in 2026. The Inster will come as one of the most affordable EVs from the brand. It will be available in two battery options - 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery options. The electric car will be launched in India after the Hyundai Creta EV's arrival, which is another key model expected to launch in the country.

Skoda celebrates 7th year anniversary of Kodiaq SUV

To celebrate Skoda Kodiaq's seventh-year anniversary and the automaker's 24 years in India, Skoda is offering special customer offers that will be available from July 18th to 24th, 2024. This limited-time opportunity promises a seven per cent advantage on the Skoda Kodiaq, accessible exclusively through the Skoda Auto India website.

Mahindra Thar Armada spotted testing ahead of nearing launch

The highly anticipated Mahindra Thar 5-door, which is going to be christened as Mahindra Thar Armada is inching closer to its launch. A spy video of a production-ready test mule being tested has become viral online. This suggests an imminent arrival, possibly on India's Independence Day, August 15th, a traditional launch date for significant Mahindra launches.

Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune

Kawasaki launched the KLX230 S motorcycle a while back in the global market. Now the two-wheeler giant is gearing up to launch this motorcycle in the Indian market. A test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted on the road in Pune, Maharashtra. The KLX230 is set to rival the Hero Xpulse in India.

Nissan pulls plug on R35 GT-R

Nissan has confirmed that it will be phasing out the iconic R35 GT-R sports car by October this year after a 17-year-long production run. The Japanese carmaker will send out two special editions to honour the legacy of the car as well as the people behind it.

