Mahindra Thar Armada nears launch: New spy shot reveals fresh details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM
Mahindra is expected to launch the five-door version of its popular lifestyle SUV next month. It will take on the likes of Maruti Jimny and Force Gurk
Mahindra Thar Armada
The Mahindra Thar Armada is set to be launched on August 15, 2024 (jaydsgarage/instagram)
Mahindra Thar Armada
The Mahindra Thar Armada is set to be launched on August 15, 2024

The highly anticipated Mahindra Thar 5-door is inching closer to its launch. A spy video of a production-ready test mule being tested was seen. This suggests an imminent arrival, possibly on India's Independence Day, August 15th, a traditional launch date for significant Mahindra launches.

This isn't the first time the Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted testing. Over the past few years, Mahindra has been rigorously testing the SUV across India. While retaining the original rugged silhouette, the Mahindra Thar fiver door's extended body promises more practicality. Moreover, the 5-door version will stand out with distinct styling cues. While Mahindra hasn't confirmed the name yet, speculation suggests “Mahindra Thar Armada."

Also Read : Mahindra five-door Thar latest spy shots reveal new features

The new video reveals a boxy design with a straight bonnet featuring external locks and flared wheel arches for enhanced off-road capability. A new grille differentiates it from the regular Thar, while round headlamps, possibly featuring projector LED technology, add a modern touch.

The test mule rides on five spoke alloy wheels with a steel spare wheel indicating mid spec variant. Expect higher-spec models to sport multi spoke alloy wheels. The car also boasts large ORVMs, and LED taillights with integrated stop lamps. The tailgate design appears to be different from the existing Mahindra Thar.

Tech upgrade expected

While the cabin remains hidden in these photos, previous sightings hinted at a fully digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, likely borrowed from the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Creature comforts like front and rear centre armrests, a rear wiper, rear AC vents, and possibly a sunroof are also expected.

Also Read : Is Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select the best variant to get?

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar Armada will likely retain the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Mahindra Scorpio-N, tuned to deliver 174 bhp. A 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine churning out 201 bhp is also expected. Both engines will likely be paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options, sending power to all four wheels. However, rear-wheel-drive variants might be offered to achieve a more competitive starting price.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM IST
