Is Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select the best variant to get?

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select, launched in February 2024, slots in between the Z6 and Z8 trims. It offers some features from the top-spec Z8 at a more affordable price, but with a few omissions.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 come in both petrol and diesel engine choices. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmi

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 come in both petrol and diesel engine choices. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter. The 2.0-liter petrol engine delivers 200 bhp, while torque output varies depending on the transmission - 370 Nm for the manual and 380 Nm for the automatic. The 2.2-liter diesel engine offers 172 bhp, with 370 Nm of torque for the manual transmission and 400 Nm for the automatic.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio Classic 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV e9 80.0kWh 80.0kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N gets fresh basket of features for top trims. Check details

The key difference lies in features. The Z8 Select misses out on some features from the Z8. The Z8 Select boasts a starting price of ₹17.19 lakh, reaching ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant. In comparison, the Z8 starts at ₹18.84 lakh and goes up to ₹21.36 lakh (ex-showroom). This price difference of at least ₹1.7 lakh makes the Z8 Select a more budget-friendly option. It's important to note that the price comparison focuses on the 2-wheel drive Z8 variants since the Z8 Select isn't available in four wheel drive.

Is the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 best value for money variant?

Mahindra has bolstered the appeal of the Scorpio N Z8 Select variant with the introduction of a stylish Midnight Black paint scheme, previously exclusive to the XUV700. This dark colour complements the SUV's bold design, offering a fresh look for potential buyers.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select boasts a generous list of features, ensuring a comfortable and feature-rich experience. It comes equipped with a sunroof, a chrome finish front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and LED taillights. Standard equipment also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector fog lamps and LED turn signals integrated into the ORVMs.

Compared to the top-spec Z8, the Z8 Select sacrifices some conveniences. Notably, it lacks features like automatic headlights and wipers, and electrically folding ORVMs. However, the cabin maintains a premium feel with soft-touch materials. Passengers benefit from an eight inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a seven inch digital instrument cluster, Adrenox connected tech with Alexa integration, a rear parking camera, multiple charging ports, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.

Also watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Safety remains a priority, with the Z8 Select offering six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent and hold control, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and an SOS call function. The only additional safety feature on the Z8 variant is a tire pressure monitoring system.

Overall, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select caters to buyers who prioritise value and essential features in a mid-size SUV. It offers a balance between affordability and features, making it a practical choice for those who don't necessarily need all the bells and whistles of the top-spec Z8.

First Published Date: