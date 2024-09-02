Auto recap, September 1: Car sales slump, new RE Classic 350 bookings commence

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Sunday, September 2.

Major auto companies record sales slump in August

Passenger vehicle sales in August 2024 registered a slump in numbers for second straight month. Retail sales of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai have witnessed a slump last month compared to what these companies registered in the same month a year ago. While the SUVs have remained the driving force for automakers over the last couple of years to chart growth trajectory, in August it has also witnessed a muted sales picture.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 booking and test rides begin

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received an updated version, which was launched in India on August 31. The retro-themed popular motorcycle's updated iteration comes with new colour schemes, upgraded features. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle's price goes up to ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Classic 350 renews its rivalry with Jawa 350 and Honda CB350. Test rides and bookings for the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has commenced from Sunday.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get new editions

Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are set to get Sports Range on September 2, 2024. To be positioned as as sportier version of the existing lineup, both the models under India 2.0 project will receive visual changes.

