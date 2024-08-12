2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed with upgrades, launch on September 1

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been officially unveiled by the company in India. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched on September 1, 2024. The updated motorcycle gets new paint options and new equipment while retaining the same mechanicals and bodywork.

The 2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets new paint options and new equipment while retaining the same mechanicals and bodywork. The prices have been re

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350: What’s new?

This is the most comprehensive update to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 since the new generation arrived in 2021. The motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp and taillight, a USB charging port, adjustable levers on select variants and a revised instrument console. The bike is now available in new colour options including - Dark green with contrast chrome, Jodhpur blue, Madras red, Medallion brown, Commando sand and Black and black. Notably, Redditch colour schemes will continue to come with a single-channel ABS.

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specifications

Royal Enfield has retained the same hardware on the updated Classic 350. The bike continues to be underpinned by a twin downtube spine frame and uses the 349 cc J-Series single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you buy?

The suspension setup comprises 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 6-step preload adjustability. The bike gets a 300 mm front disc with a 270 mm rear disc on the top variants with dual-channel ABS. The base trims continue with a 153 mm drum brake at the rear with single-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, while alloy wheels are available in select variants.

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Rivals

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 goes on sale immediately and will take on the Jawa 350, Jawa 42 Benelli Imperiale 400, Honda H’ness 350, and Yezdi Roadster. It also faces the heat from newer models like the Hero Mavrick 440, and Triumph Speed 400.

First Published Date: