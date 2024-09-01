New Royal Enfield Classic 350 booking and test begins today

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has receivd an updated version, which was launched in India on August 31. The retro-themed popular motorcycle's updated iteration comes with new colour schemes, upgraded features. However, mechanically, it remains unchanged. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle's price goes up to ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Classic 350 renews its rivalry with Jawa 350 and Honda CB350 . Test rides and bookings for the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has commenced from today.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, variants, colours

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes available in five different variants, which are - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Chrome. The motorcycle is priced between ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle was unveiled on August 12 and price was announced on August 31.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Colours

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes available in a wide range of colour options. The Heritage offers Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue, Heritage Premium comes in Medallion Bronze, Signals are available in Commando Sand. Dark variant offers two colour options - Gun Grey and Stealth Black. The top-of-the-line Chrome variant is available in Emerald Green.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues with the retro look. Despite adding some modern features, the motorcycle continues with its old-school heritage. The motorcycle gets an LED headlight, LED pilot lamps, and a gear position indicator on the LCD beneath the analogue speedometer, alongside an upgraded Type-C charging port. The top variants offer extra standard features such as the Tripper navigation pod, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and LED indicators.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Powertrain

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes powered by the same 349 cc J Series air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine. This power mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 20.2 bhp of peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. In a nutshell, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 remains same as before when it comes to mechanical front.

