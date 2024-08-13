Auto news recap, August 12: New RE Classic 350 debut, Audi Q8 facelift teased

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 12, Monday.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed with upgrades

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle has been officially unveiled by the company in India. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched on September 1, 2024. The updated motorcycle gets new paint options and new equipment while retaining the same mechanicals and bodywork. The motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp and taillight, a USB charging port, adjustable levers on select variants and a revised instrument console, as well as new colour options too.

Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV may get a prismatic cell battery soon

Tata Motors has introduced the prismatic cell battery pack for its newly launched Curvv EV. The electric coupe SUV is underpinned by the Acti.ev platform, which also houses the Tata Punch EV. During the launch of the Curvv EV, Tata Motors hinted that the Punch EV as well as the Nexon EV would receive a prismatic cell battery pack soon, which would boost these electric cars' running range and charging time significantly.

Audi Q8 facelift teased ahead of August 22 launch

Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September 2023 carrying a mild nip and tuck. The German luxury car maker under the Volkswagen AG is now gearing up to launch the updated version of the SUV in India. The Audi Q8 facelift is slated to launch in India on August 22. Ahead of that, the carmaker has teased the Q8 facelift, giving us a glimpse of the luxury SUV.

