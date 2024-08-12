Audi Q8 facelift teased ahead of August 22 launch, gets updated design

Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September 2023 carrying a mild nip and tuck. The German luxury car marque under the Volkswagen AG is now gearing up to launch the updated version of the SUV in India. The Audi Q8 facelift is slated to launch in India on August 22. Ahead of that, the carmaker has teased the Q8 facelift , giving us a glimpse of the luxury SUV.

The teaser image shared by Audi India majorly focuses on the lighting elements of the new Q8 facelift. The sharp LED head headlights with Matrix LED lamps are shown in multiple angles as well as the connected digital OLED taillights at the back too were shown in the teaser video. Despite the video showing the car in the dark, the carmaker's signature Sakhir Gold exterior colour as well as the blacked-out single-frame Audi grille can be figured out.

Audi Q8 facelift: Exterior

While the new Audi Q8 facelift that debuted last year carries some mild design tweaks through the lighting equipment, there is no major change introduced. The car gets a new daytime running light signature, while the bumpers have been updated. Also, the grille and air intakes have been updated. The automaker is offering four different designs for the OLED lights.

Audi Q8 facelift: Interior

Like the exterior, not much has changed about the interior of the Audi Q8 facelift. It comes with slightly updated upholstery and new colour theme options. In terms of features, the Q8 facelift gets the ADAS suite, an expanded app store with inbuilt Spotify and Amazon Music apps.

Audi Q8 facelift: Powertrain

Speaking of the powertrain not much is known about the India-spec Audi Q8 facelift. However, one thing is confirmed that the SUV will come with a V6 combustion engine with mild-hybrid assist. This is the same engine that works under the hood of the outgoing version, producing 335 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the famous Quattro system of the OEM.

