HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Audi Q8 Facelift Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch, Gets Updated Design

Audi Q8 facelift teased ahead of August 22 launch, gets updated design

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September last year and it comes with a mild nip and tuck.
Audi Q8
The Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September last year and it comes with a mild nip and tuck.
Audi Q8
The Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September last year and it comes with a mild nip and tuck.

Audi Q8 facelift made its global debut in September 2023 carrying a mild nip and tuck. The German luxury car marque under the Volkswagen AG is now gearing up to launch the updated version of the SUV in India. The Audi Q8 facelift is slated to launch in India on August 22. Ahead of that, the carmaker has teased the Q8 facelift, giving us a glimpse of the luxury SUV.

The teaser image shared by Audi India majorly focuses on the lighting elements of the new Q8 facelift. The sharp LED head headlights with Matrix LED lamps are shown in multiple angles as well as the connected digital OLED taillights at the back too were shown in the teaser video. Despite the video showing the car in the dark, the carmaker's signature Sakhir Gold exterior colour as well as the blacked-out single-frame Audi grille can be figured out.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 98.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS Q8
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.07 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon582 Km
₹ 1.14 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon600 Km
₹ 1.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 93.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

Audi Q8 facelift: Exterior

While the new Audi Q8 facelift that debuted last year carries some mild design tweaks through the lighting equipment, there is no major change introduced. The car gets a new daytime running light signature, while the bumpers have been updated. Also, the grille and air intakes have been updated. The automaker is offering four different designs for the OLED lights.

Audi Q8 facelift: Interior

Like the exterior, not much has changed about the interior of the Audi Q8 facelift. It comes with slightly updated upholstery and new colour theme options. In terms of features, the Q8 facelift gets the ADAS suite, an expanded app store with inbuilt Spotify and Amazon Music apps.

Audi Q8 facelift: Powertrain

Speaking of the powertrain not much is known about the India-spec Audi Q8 facelift. However, one thing is confirmed that the SUV will come with a V6 combustion engine with mild-hybrid assist. This is the same engine that works under the hood of the outgoing version, producing 335 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the famous Quattro system of the OEM.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: V6 Q8 Audi Q8 Audi Q8 luxury car Audi Q8 facelift

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.