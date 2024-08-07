Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh. Check range, variants and more

The Tata Curvv EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh with prices going up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Curvv EV will commence from August 12 while the test drives will begin from August 14, 2024.

The Tata Curvv EV comes as the pure electric version of the homegrown carmaker's coupe SUV, with the ICE variant slated to launch on September 2, 2024

The Curvv EV from Tata Motors creates a completely new niche segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where the coupe SUV space was so far held by luxury carmakers. However, with the launch of Curvv EV, Tata Motors brings the body style into the mass market segment as well.

The SUV coupe body style has suddenly become a hot topic in the Indian passenger vehicle market. While Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV, Renault has uncovered its Basalt coupe SUV in the country just a few days ago. Interestingly, Tata Nexon in its ICE and EV avatars comes with a sloping roof design, but the Curvv EV has taken that to a new level by adopting a proper SUV coupe body style.

Tata Curvv EV: Battery, motor and range

As like other electric vehicles from Tata Motors, the Curvv EV will be offered with two battery option: 45kWh for the Curvv.ev 45 and 55kWh for the Curvv.ev 55 version, and will be propelled by a 165 bhp electric motor.

Tata Curvv EV with the 55kWh battery pack comes with an ARAI range of 585 kms, however Tata claims that the real world range of the electric vehicle will be somewhere around 425 kms. Meanwhile the 45kWh battery pack allows the Curvv Ev to cover and ARAI certified distance of 502 kms while Tata claims that the real world range for this battery pack option is 350 kms.

Tata claims that the Curvv EV will be able to charge enough to cover 150 kms in 15 mins. The Curvv EV further comes with four step regen braking to optimise range.

Tata further stated that the Curvv EV can reach from a stand still to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach top speed of 160 kmph. Furthermore, the coompnay staetd that the Curvv EV has 25-30 per cent better on the move acceleration as compared to its rivals.

Tata Curvv EV: Design

The Tata Curvv EV closely follows the design philosophy visible in contemporary electric cars from the homegrown brand, including Nexon EV and Punch EV. The Tata Curvv EV will be available in five colour options - Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine While, Flame and Empowered Oxide.

The new coupe SUV gets a sleek LED bar running the width of the front profile. The front fascia looks sculpted with its overall design and there is a beefy bumper. These design elements remind us of the Tata Nexon EV, but there are some distinctive styling elements as well. Interestingly, the Curvv EV closely follows the design philosophy of its concept version, which was showcased earlier.

Moving to the side profile, the EV gets a new design for the 18 inch alloy wheels positioned under the squarish wheel arches, which also get black cladding. The coupe-like sloping roofline is another highlight of the side profile.

Moving to the rear, the first thing that grabs attention is the sleek LED light bar that acts as the taillight. This is a design element being adopted by almost all the automakers across the world for their modern cars. The rear bumper too looks chunky and gives the SUV a bold look. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV also gets a 35 litre storage area under the front hood while the boot capacity of the electric vehicle stands at 500 litre.

Tata claims that with the Curvv EV, they are using 13 per cent advanced high strength steel. This makes the electric vehicle is capable of achiveing five star BNCAP saferty rating, the company noted

Tata Curvv EV: Interior and features

Tata Motors has earned considerable attention for offering premium features in its modern cars. The Curvv EV too comes following the same path. Just like its sibling Nexon EV, the Curvv EV sports a multifunction steering wheel that features an illuminated brand logo at the centre. However, the steering wheel has a distinctive design. The Tata Curvv EV will be available in five personas - Samrt, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Empowered.

The 12.3 inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, along with an 10.2 inch all-digital instrument cluster paired to a JBL sound system with 9 speakers and a layered dashboard enhances the premium look inside the cabin. The infotainment system gets Tata's Arcade.ev. This allows the passengers to access to several OTT platforms such as Hotstar, Prime Video and YouTube. The Tata Curvv EV further gets Spotify, Park+, Audible and Amazon Music with the arcade.ev.

Another key feature inside the cabin is the panoramic sunroof, eletronic parking brake, ambient lighting, V2V and V2L charging among others. Furthermore, Tata Motors is also introducing Tata.ev Originals accesories package for the Curvv EV. This will include more than 60 accesories like floor mats, pet sheets, heated blanket, wireless coffee maker and more, and will have two years of warranty.

On the safety front, the Tata Curvv EV gets six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill-start and descent assist, ESP, a driver drowsiness alert system, a blind spot monitor, and Level 2 ADAS features. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV gets something called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System). With this, the Tata Curvv EV produces sound alerts when under 20 kmph.

The Tata Curvv EV directly lock horns with the MG ZS EV which gets a starting price of ₹18.98 lakh, ex-showroom. However as the Curvv EV starts at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh, it also competes with the higher end variants of the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400/

