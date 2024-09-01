Creta, Venue, Exter SUVs contributed 68% of total sales for Hyundai in August

Hyundai Motor India has posted its sales figures for the month of August 2024. The company reported total domestic sales of 49,525 units, which is 8 per cent lower than what the company managed to achieve last August. Meanwhile, the exports for the company stood at 13,650 units in August 2024 as compared to 17,605 units exported last year during the same period.

Interestingly, SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Venue and the Exter contributed to about 67 per cent of total sales for the company. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "SUVs, led by models like Creta, Venue and Exter remain a key growth driver for HMIL in 2024 with 66.8 per cent contribution to domestic sales. We are soon going to launch the bold new 6 and seven seater SUV, Hyundai Alcazar and we are confident of a strong festive season response to this new launch."

Hyundai Alcazar: What to expect

While the underpinning of the Hyundai Alcazar is shared with the updated Hyundai Creta, the 2024 Alcazar boasts of big design changes and it will go on sale from September 9 onward. Unlike its predecessor, the new Alcazar is quite apart from the Creta in terms of design upgrades.

The 2024 Alcazar features a different front fascia, accentuated by a new H-shaped DRL pattern, a reworked grille, and bumper design. The sides see the Alcazar running on 18-inch alloy wheels against the Creta's 17-inch wheels. The rear sees a connected tail-lamp assembly with the 'Alcazar' moniker positioned below it.

Included in the major highlights on the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be the offering of a dual-screen setup, combining both the infotainment display and driver's display similar to what is available with the Hyundai Creta. Additionally, Hyundai will also offer captain seats for the second row of the 6-seater variant of the Alcazar, while it will feature increased cushioning and a folding armrest. On the other hand, it offers access to the third row via a one-touch tumble mechanism for the second-row seats in the 7-seater model.

Under the hood, the 2024 Alcazar is likely to offer a choice between a 1.5-liter turbo petrol or a 1.5-liter diesel. On the other hand, the Creta also gets a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol option. Now, here's the fun part - the Alcazar's 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit will come with both a manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will reportedly cost ₹50,000 more than the current model for top-spec variants; the base variant is expected to start at the same price.

