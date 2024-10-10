Auto recap, Oct 9: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch, KTM 250 Duke launch

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, October 9.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has been finally launched in India with prices starting at ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the E200. The E-Class is the German luxury carmaker’s bestselling offering in India and the new-gen model elevates the comfort and luxury quotient even higher, making it closer than ever to the flagship S-Class. This is the second generation of the E-Class to arrive in the long-wheelbase version for the Indian market and is locally assembled at the automaker’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra. Mercedes-Benz is also bringing E220d which is priced at ₹81.5 lakh ex-showroom and its deliveries will start by Diwali. Apart from this, Mercedes-Benz has also launched the E 450 to the lineup. It is priced at ₹92.5 lakh ex-showroom and bookings are open. The deliveries will start later this year. It is important to note that all prices are introductory.

2024 KTM 250 Duke launched at ₹ 2.41 lakh

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke has been launched in the Indian market silently. The quarter-litre motorcycle now comes with a new TFT screen and an LED headlamp with boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps. Both these features are borrowed from the larger 390 Duke. The 250 Duke is now priced at ₹2.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai proposes to open IPO on October 15

Hyundai Motor India plans to launch its IPO on October 15, 2024, with a price range of ₹1,865 to ₹1,960 per share. The company aims to raise ₹27,855 crore, making it the largest IPO in India, and will offload over 14 crore shares.

