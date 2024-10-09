2024 KTM 250 Duke launched at 2.41 lakh. Check what's new

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke has entered the Indian market silently. The quarter-litre motorcycle now comes with a new TFT screen and an LED headlamp with boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps. Both these features are borrowed from the larger 390 Duke . The 250 Duke is now priced at ₹2.41 lakh ex-showroom.

The new LED headlamp should offer better light throw at night and the Daytime Running Light should help with road presence because of how aggressive it looks. The new screen is a coloured unit that replaces the LCD one. It shows a large rev counter with all other vital information, and Bluetooth connectivity that can connect to the headset and mobile phone. It can be controlled via switch cubes on the left handlebar. Having said that, the outgoing model also used to come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Apart from these two feature additions, there are no changes to the new 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 249.07 cc engine that is liquid-cooled. KTM calls it LC4C engine, it is tuned to produce 30.57 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

