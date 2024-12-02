2024 KTM 250 Duke gets year end discounts, now priced at Rs..

The Austrian two wheeler maker, KTM has announced year end discounts on the 250 Duke . The KTM 250 Duke which was updated earlier this year, now gets a price tag of ₹2.25 lakh, ex-showroom, instead of ₹2.41 lakh it was initially launched at.

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke gets an updated fascia, featuring a revised front profile. It features boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, influenced by the KTM 390 Duke. Apart from this, the motorcycle remains unchanged visually. The new KTM 250 Duke is available in four different colour options – Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White and Ebony Black.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Specs

Underpinning the 2024 KTM 250 is a steel trellis frame. The 250 Duke gets upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc with a radially mounted calliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a floating caliper. The 2024 250 Duke also features dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer along with Supermoto mode that disables ABS on the rear wheel. There are no changes to the 17-inch alloy wheels.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Features

The biggest update for the 2024 KTM 250 Duke is the new 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. The instrument cluster in the 250 Duke comes with new graphics and features smartphone Connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, headset connection and more. The headset can be paired with the instrument cluster via the KTM Connect app.

Apart from the instrument cluster, the 2024 250 Duke also gets new switchgear which have been updated to cater to newer functions of the instrument cluster.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Engine

Mechanically, there are no other changes to the 2024 KTM 250 Duke. It continues to feature the 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This engine is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.

