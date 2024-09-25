Tata Nexon.ev 45 kWh and Red Dark edition launched. Check them out!

The Nexon EV will now be offered with a 45 kWh variant in addition to the previously available 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh variants
There is also a Red Dark edition being offered which gets an exclusive UI for the infotainment and instrument cluster displays
The Red Dark edition gets leather ventilated seats in red colour with 'DARK' stitched emblems on the head rests
Both the editions get a panoramic glass roof, apart from this the vehicle also gets a and LED DRL charging indicator
The front compartment of the vehicle also gets a frunk in addition to the 350 litres of boot space offered at the rear
It comes with 360-degree cameras, phygital controls for the air conditioning and vehicle-to-vehicle technology
The Nexon EV with the larger battery also allows for a power output of 110 kW from the motor
The bigger battery allows for faster charging speeds of 1.2C rating as well as a longer claimed range of 489 km
On the exterior, the Red Dark edition gets gloss black 16-inch wheels, a piano black grille, charcoal roof rails and dark edition badging