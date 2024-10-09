Mahindra XUV 3XO prices hiked with immediate effect. Here's how much
- Mahindra XUV 3XO has become costlier with select variants of the SUV receiving a price hike ranging up to ₹30,000.
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices in India have been hiked with immediate effect. With this move, the SUV has become dearer by up to ₹30,000. Interestingly, this price hike comes at a time when several other automakers have been offering a plethora of offers and discounts across their passenger vehicle offerings to boost their sales during the festive season after witnessing demand drop. On the other hand, Mahindra has been consistently posting sales growth with its range of SUVs.
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024
