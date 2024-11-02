Auto recap, Nov 1: Tata Nexon gets PS variants, Ola bounces back with 50k sales

Even with the ongoing festive cheer, there is a lot happening in the automotive industry. With the pace at which this industry is moving as well as a lot happening around us, it may seem challenging to keep up with all of the incoming news stories. We've solved this for you by compiling the best stories from Friday, November 1 below, take a look.

Tata Nexon: New PS variants

In a move to make the Nexon proposition even more attractive, Tata Motors has silently updated the new top-spec variants of its hot-selling SUV. The Nexon petrol and diesel powertrains now have a panoramic sunroof. The Fearless+S variant is now the Fearless+PS and is offered starting at ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also the addition of the panoramic sunroof to the iCNG variant

Ola Electric sells over 50,000 units of electric 2W sold in October

Ola Electric sold over 50,000 units in October 2024, achieving a 74 per cent year-on-year growth. Despite repair issues and reliability concerns, the company maintains a 30 per cent market share. New festive discounts and a service expansion plan aim to improve after-sales service and customer satisfaction.

2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled

BMW Motorrad has introduced its 2025 lineup, featuring the M 1000 and S 1000 series in the international market. This range includes the newly launched M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and S 1000 R models. The motorcycles have received both aesthetic and mechanical enhancements for the 2025 model year. It is anticipated that these new motorcycles will be available in the Indian market next year.

Ducati unveils new 890 cc V2 engine

Ducati's new V2 engine features a lightweight design, offering 118 bhp and 113 bhp options at 10,750 rpm. It includes advanced features like an IVT system and aluminium liners, ensuring high torque availability and Euro 5+ compliance, while weighing only 54.4 kg.

