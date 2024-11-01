HT Auto
Tata Nexon SUV: Panoramic sunroof introduced to Fearless+ and Creative+ models

Tata Nexon SUV: Panoramic sunroof introduced to Fearless+ and Creative+ models

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2024, 16:31 PM
The Tata Nexon gets variant updates with a panoramic sunroof. The iCNG version now offers this feature in the Creative+PS trim. Prices for these updat
Nexon_Panoramic_Sunroof
Tata Motors has unveiled the facelifted version of the Nexon in the Indian market. The compact SUV has gone through some significant changes to the exterior as well as the interior. There are a few additions to the mechanicals of the Nexon as well. Apart from this, the Nexon now also comes with a few segment-first features.
Tata Nexon was already a pretty safe car as it scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. The new Nexon comes with standard safety features like 6 Airbags, features 3 point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints and Electronic stability program. There are also other features on offer such as emergency (E-Call) and breakdown call (B-Call) assist.
The interior has been revised quite a lot. The centre console is new and so is the steering wheel which now comes with illuminated Tata logo. It now comes with height adjustable driver as well as co-driver seat, 10.25 inch instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system and much more.
The controls for climate control are hidden until they are needed. The gear selector is also new and looks more modern than the previous one. There is also a wireless charger and driving modes that can be changed via a rotary dial. 
The digital instrument console is configurable and the driver can even get a full screen map. The instrument console does shows all the information that the drvier might need. It can be controlled via the buttons placed on the new steering wheel.
Tata Nexon will also come with h leatherette ventilated seats, height adjustable driver and co-driver seat, air purifier, rear AC vents, Xpress cool, fully automatic temperature control through touch panel, driver one shot up/down power window and much more.
Powering the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesl engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Tata has added a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the petrol engine
Tata is also offering a 360-degree parking camera with the Nexon which should make parking in tight spots quite easy. There is also blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors, Auto Dimming IRVM, Tyre pressure monitoring system, front fog lamp with cornering function and rear view camera. 
The Panoramic sunroof is also being offered on the Dark editions which cost ₹20,000 more,
Tata Motors has silently updated the Nexon SUV, one of its hot-selling cars. The manufacturer is now offering new top-spec variants with a panoramic sunroof, both in petrol and diesel powertrains. The second-from-top Fearless trim has also been updated now to get a single-pane sunroof. The iCNG fuel version of the Nexon gets an optional panoramic sunroof on the mid-spec Creative+PS variant.

With this update, Tata is making the SUV even more attractive as the majority of people look for modern-day features when buying a vehicle. Indian buyers in particular look for the best value for their money when buying a car. It makes sense for Tata Motors to introduce new variants that are equipped with sunroofs because vehicles with sunroofs in India are selling like hotcakes. Several families prefer a vehicle which is equipped with a sunroof over a vehicle that does not offer a sunroof.

Tata Nexon: New variants pricing

The pricing for the new variants is also listed on the webpage as follows:

Fearless+PS (Petrol)

The new Fearless+ PS variant is priced starting at 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol with the manual transmission. The variant with the dual-clutch transmission costs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Tata Nexon safety features: What makes it Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car?

Fearless+PS (Diesel)

For the Diesel, the Fearless+PS variant with the manual transmission costs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the variant with AMT comes in at a price of 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Creative+PS (iCNG)

The iCNG fuel is getting the panoramic roof on the middle-spec Creative+PS variant at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the dual-tone variant starts at 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon: Engine options

The Tata Nexon's engine options and other variant's pricing remain the same. The SUV is offered in three fuel options including Petrol, Diesel and iCNG. The petrol and iCNG options are available with the 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron engine whereas the diesel gets a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engine. There are multiple transmissions also available with these engines. The petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed DCA, the iCNG variant is only offered with the 6-speed manual. The diesel engine comes mated to either the 6-speed manual or the 6-speed AMT.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2024, 16:31 PM IST

