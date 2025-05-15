Auto recap, May 14: Discounts on Tata EVs, Volkswagen discounts and more

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, posing difficulties in staying informed about all the latest updates. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and timely information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, May 14.

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus discounts

Volkswagen has announced benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh for the Taigun Chrome whereas the Taigun Sport gets benefits of up to ₹2 lakh. Then there is the Virtus, the Chrome versions gets benefits of up to ₹1.90 lakh whereas the Sport trims are being offered with up to ₹1.35 lakh benefits. Volkswagen is also offering a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

Tata electric vehicles available with benefits

Tata.ev, the electric vehicle segment of Tata Motors, has introduced discounts reaching up to ₹1.86 lakh on its electric vehicle lineup, which includes the Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. This promotional offer is part of a celebration for achieving over 2 lakh EV sales. Under this initiative, the manufacturer is providing exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000, in addition to a complimentary home charger with installation. Customers will also receive six months of free charging, applicable only on Tata power chargers for the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev models.

Furthermore, options for zero down payment and 100 percent on-road financing are available. Special upgrade benefits are also extended to TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and TATA Group employees. This offer can be accessed through GeM, CSD, and KPKB platforms, thereby offering additional opportunities for customers to benefit from these exclusive promotions.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept India debut confirmed

Jaguar, a division of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is set to present the Jaguar Type 00 Concept in India on June 14, 2025. The company has announced that this concept model will be featured at an event in Mumbai as part of its global tour. Initially unveiled in Paris and subsequently in London, the electric GT concept is currently in Monaco and will soon travel to Munich and Tokyo before reaching Mumbai.

