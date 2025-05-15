HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, May 14: Discounts On Tata Evs, Volkswagen Discounts And More

Auto recap, May 14: Discounts on Tata EVs, Volkswagen discounts and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2025, 08:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings with the Virtus. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings with the Virtus.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Curvv EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, posing difficulties in staying informed about all the latest updates. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and timely information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, May 14.

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus discounts

Volkswagen has announced benefits of up to 2.5 lakh for the Taigun Chrome whereas the Taigun Sport gets benefits of up to 2 lakh. Then there is the Virtus, the Chrome versions gets benefits of up to 1.90 lakh whereas the Sport trims are being offered with up to 1.35 lakh benefits. Volkswagen is also offering a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nano Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nano EV
Range Icon200 km
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits of up to 2.5 lakh. Check details

Tata electric vehicles available with benefits

Tata.ev, the electric vehicle segment of Tata Motors, has introduced discounts reaching up to 1.86 lakh on its electric vehicle lineup, which includes the Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. This promotional offer is part of a celebration for achieving over 2 lakh EV sales. Under this initiative, the manufacturer is providing exchange benefits of up to 50,000, in addition to a complimentary home charger with installation. Customers will also receive six months of free charging, applicable only on Tata power chargers for the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev models.

Furthermore, options for zero down payment and 100 percent on-road financing are available. Special upgrade benefits are also extended to TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and TATA Group employees. This offer can be accessed through GeM, CSD, and KPKB platforms, thereby offering additional opportunities for customers to benefit from these exclusive promotions.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV available with benefits of upto 1.86 lakh

Jaguar Type 00 Concept India debut confirmed

Jaguar, a division of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is set to present the Jaguar Type 00 Concept in India on June 14, 2025. The company has announced that this concept model will be featured at an event in Mumbai as part of its global tour. Initially unveiled in Paris and subsequently in London, the electric GT concept is currently in Monaco and will soon travel to Munich and Tokyo before reaching Mumbai.

Also Read : Jaguar Type 00 Concept India debut confirmed on June 14

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 15 May 2025, 08:28 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Tata Motors Tata Curvv EV Tiago EV Punch EV Taigun Virtus Volkswagen

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.