Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV available with benefits of upto 1.86 lakh

Tata .ev, the electric vehicle division of Tata Motors, has announced discounts of up to ₹1.86 lakh on its EV range, including the Tata Curvv EV , Punch EV, Nexon EV , and Tiago EV . This special offer comes as part of a celebration marking the milestone of surpassing 2 lakh EV sales.

Under the offer the carmaker is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000, along with a free home charger with installation. Customers can also enjoy six months of free charging. The free charging is available only on Tata power chargers on Curvv.ev & Nexon.ev. Besides this, zero down payment, and 100 per cent on-road financing is also available.

Additionally, special upgrade benefits are available for TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and TATA Group employees. The offer is also accessible through GeM, CSD, and KPKB platforms, providing even more avenues for customers to take advantage of these exclusive deals.

Tata Curvv EV

With teh offer, the Tata Curvv EV is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.71 lakh. The Curvv EV is the latest member in the Tata.ev family and was launched in September 2024. The Tata Curvv EV is priced from ₹17.49 lakh, going up to ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition model.

The Curvv EV is based on the automaker’s Acti.ev platform that also underpins the new Punch EV. The SUV has two battery pack options - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The former promises a range of 502 km, while the latter offers a range of 585 km on a single charge. The 45 kWh also gets a smaller capacity motor churning out 110 kW (147 bhp), while the 55 kWh version makes 123 kW (165 bhp). Both motors churn out 215 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV meanwhile, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.41 lakh. The Nexon EV is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market. It gets a choice of two battery pack options - 45 kWh and a 30 kWh battery pack.

Tata Motors asserts that the Nexon EV, equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack, can achieve a range of up to 489 kilometres on a single charge.Furthermore, Tata Motors indicates that the Nexon EV 45 can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 40 minutes when using a 60 kW fast charger.

Meanwhile, the Nexon EV MR has a 30 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 275 km. It can be topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes. The prices of the Nexon EV start at ₹12.49 lakh and go up to ₹17.19 lakh, ex-showroom for the Red Dark Edition.

The Tata Punch EV is getting benefits worth up to ₹1.20 lakh. The Tata Punch EV is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Punch EV comes available with a 25 kWh battery pack and 35 kWh battery pack options.

The 25 kWh battery pack equipped version of the EV churns out 80 bhp peak power and 114 Nm of maximum torque. The Long Range trim of the Punch EV gets a more powerful motor that generates 120 bhp peak power and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The Punch EV promises up to 365 kilometre range on a single charge.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable EVs in the country currently and the electric hatchback is getting benefits worth up to ₹1.30 lakh. Tata Tiago EV which was updated recently, comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XE MR and XT MR trims come priced at ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Powering this electric hatchback is a 19.2 kWh battery pack that promises up to 315 km range on a full charge.

