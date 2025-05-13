Tata.ev delivers new Curvv and Tiago EVs to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Check details

Tata .ev announced that it has delivered its newest Tata Curvv EV and Tata Tiago EVs to the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Secretariat) in New Delhi. The Tata Curvv EVs delivered are in the Dark edition, whereas the Tiago EV hatchbacks are observed to be in the Teal Blue shade.

The manufacturer made this announcement over its various social media handles. The carmaker, in the caption, also mentioned that all Tata.ev cars have achieved more than 50 per cent MII (Make In India) content, qualifying them as a Class 1 supplier under the Public Procurement Policy.​

Tata Curvv EV Dark edition: Specifications

The Curvv EV Dark Edition is offered solely in the Empowered +A variant, priced at ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is equipped with the larger 55 kWh battery pack that allows for a claimed 502 km of single-charge range. This pack powers a single electric motor setup capable of 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque.

The Dark Edition model brings purely cosmetic enhancements while the overall design of the coupe-SUV remains unchanged. The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition features a Carbon Black exterior, which makes for a bold look further amplified by blacked-out bumpers, unique badging and 18-inch dark alloy wheels with aero inserts. The coupe-SUV is further set apart with #DARK badging on the front fenders further emphasising its special edition status.

The all-black theme continues as one steps inside the cabin, while the overall interior layout has been carried over from the standard Curvv EV. The cabin is upholstered in black leatherette with the #DARK lettering embossed onto the headrests. The dashboard, centre console and door trims have all been finished in black, with piano black accents and blue ambient lighting.

Tata Tiago EV: Specifications

Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric cars in India, priced under ₹10 lakh. This electric hatchback comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The XE MR and XT MR trims come priced at ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Powering this electric hatchback is a 19.2 kWh battery pack that promises up to 315 km range on a full charge.

The interior is finished in a dual-tone colour theme and the centre console gets a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Apart from this, Tata Motors has added Electronic Stability Control, a shark-fin antenna, an updated driver's display and an HD rear parking camera in the electric hatchback.

