Jaguar Type 00 Concept India debut confirmed on June 14

Jaguar [part of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)] will be showcasing the Jaguar Type 00 Concept in India on June 14, 2025. The company has confirmed that the concept model will be showcased at an event in Mumbai as part of a global tour. The electric GT concept was first showcased in Paris, followed by London. The Type 00 is currently in Monaco and will soon make its way to Munich and Tokyo, before arriving in Mumbai.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept - A new era

The Jaguar Type 00 Concept marks a new direction for the carmaker. The Jaguar will not only move upwards in terms of brand positioning but will also bring new state of the art offerings that blend the past and the future. Notably, Jaguar’s new approach has been quite polarising for ardent fans of the brand, not to mention the unconventional marketing strategy, which many felt was out of touch for an auto player.

Nevertheless, the Jaguar Type 00 has been stirring conversations across the globe, especially with reference to the brand’s future design direction. The angular design language with the long bonnet and receding roofline make it stand out. The tank-like exterior and sharp lines ensure that the Type 00 will command attention on the road. The concept essentially previews an upcoming four-door coupe that will be based on an all-new JEA architecture. The production version is expected to carry a range of 770 km on a single charge.

JLR says that the company has already received over 32,000 expressions of interest for the new Type 00, even before its launch. The production version has been slated for a global debut later this year, while sales are likely to begin some time in 2026.

