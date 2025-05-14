HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Get Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh. Check Details

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits of up to 2.5 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2025, 10:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus share the same platform and engine options.
Volkswagen Virtus VW Taigun
The offers extend to the Volkswagen India lineup comprising the Virtus and Taigun.
Volkswagen Virtus VW Taigun
The offers extend to the Volkswagen India lineup comprising the Virtus and Taigun.
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Taigun arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Volkswagen India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to 2.5 lakh on its range of vehicles. Depending on the variant, the benefits being offered are different. It is important to note that these benefits are available for a limited time only. If you are interested in knowing more about the benefits, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorised dealerships, as they would have more information about it.

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome has a starting price of 10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 1.40 lakh, whereas the manual variant gets benefits of up to 2.35 lakh. The 1.5L TSI DSG is being offered with benefits of up to 2.5 lakh.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Golf Gti (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 52 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Volkswagen Taigun Sport

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 1.45 lakh whereas the 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to 2 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome

The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of 10.44 lakh. The Highline 1.0L TSI AT and Topline 1.0L TSI AT have benefits of up to 1.90 lakh. The Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to 1.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Sport

Volkswagen Virtus Sport 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 80,000 whereas the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG is being offered with benefits of up to 1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen is also offering a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 May 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.