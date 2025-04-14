Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD

Volkswagen India has launched the much-awaited Tiguan R-Line SUV in India at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). The sporty SUV comes replacing the erstwhile Volkswagen Tiguan that was discontinued from the German auto manufacturer's India portfolio just a few days ago The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV comes as a sportier iteration of the SUV, with a plethora of cosmetic updates and features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The sporty premium SUV can be booked via the automaker's official website as well as at the physical sales outlets. However, the upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch will be sold via the auto company's online sales channel only.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Exterior

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a sporty design. Built on the updated version of the MQB Evo platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets a plethora of cosmetic enhancements and there are multiple premium features. The SUV is available in six different colour options, which include Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.

The overall silhouette of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is identical to the standard version of the premium SUV. However, making it distinctive are the design elements such as the dual LED projector headlamps, large radiator grille, R badges, sporty bumpers, large 19-inch alloy wheels with different designs and connected LED taillights among others.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets revamped AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster with a special R logo, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Powering the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through the automaker's 4Motion AWD system. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. It comes with Dynamic Chassis Control technology for better stability during high speed.

