HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Launched In India, 2.0 Litre Turbo Petrol Engine With Awd Promises Power Packed Performance

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2025, 12:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a sportier iteration of the SUV and comes as a fully imported model via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.
Tiguan
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a dynamic look with a number of cosmetic enhancements and premium touches. Based on the new MQB Evo platform, it provides improved styling and performance. The SUV comes in six colour shades, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic, which enhance its aggressive appeal.
The overall shape of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the base model, but it is distinguished by a few sporty exterior design touches. The most prominent features are dual LED projector headlights, a bold radiator grille, unique R-Line badges, bold bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with special designs, and LED taillights connected in two units, all contributing to its dynamic and luxurious character.
Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a refreshed and tech-forward experience. It features redesigned AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit with a distinctive R logo, and a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), a drive mode selector, an eight-speaker audio system, and wireless charging, enhancing both comfort and connectivity.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion AWD. It also features Dynamic Chassis Control for improved high-speed stability.
View all Images
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
1/5
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at 49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a dynamic look with a number of cosmetic enhancements and premium touches. Based on the new MQB Evo platform, it provides improved styling and performance. The SUV comes in six colour shades, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic, which enhance its aggressive appeal.
2/5
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a dynamic look with a number of cosmetic enhancements and premium touches. Based on the new MQB Evo platform, it provides improved styling and performance. The SUV comes in six colour shades, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic, which enhance its aggressive appeal.
The overall shape of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the base model, but it is distinguished by a few sporty exterior design touches. The most prominent features are dual LED projector headlights, a bold radiator grille, unique R-Line badges, bold bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with special designs, and LED taillights connected in two units, all contributing to its dynamic and luxurious character.
3/5
The overall shape of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the base model, but it is distinguished by a few sporty exterior design touches. The most prominent features are dual LED projector headlights, a bold radiator grille, unique R-Line badges, bold bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with special designs, and LED taillights connected in two units, all contributing to its dynamic and luxurious character.
Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a refreshed and tech-forward experience. It features redesigned AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit with a distinctive R logo, and a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), a drive mode selector, an eight-speaker audio system, and wireless charging, enhancing both comfort and connectivity.
4/5
Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a refreshed and tech-forward experience. It features redesigned AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit with a distinctive R logo, and a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), a drive mode selector, an eight-speaker audio system, and wireless charging, enhancing both comfort and connectivity.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion AWD. It also features Dynamic Chassis Control for improved high-speed stability.
5/5
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion AWD. It also features Dynamic Chassis Control for improved high-speed stability.

Volkswagen India has launched the much-awaited Tiguan R-Line SUV in India at 49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). The sporty SUV comes replacing the erstwhile Volkswagen Tiguan that was discontinued from the German auto manufacturer's India portfolio just a few days ago The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV comes as a sportier iteration of the SUV, with a plethora of cosmetic updates and features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The sporty premium SUV can be booked via the automaker's official website as well as at the physical sales outlets. However, the upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch will be sold via the auto company's online sales channel only.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan R-line (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Exterior

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a sporty design. Built on the updated version of the MQB Evo platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets a plethora of cosmetic enhancements and there are multiple premium features. The SUV is available in six different colour options, which include Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The overall silhouette of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is identical to the standard version of the premium SUV. However, making it distinctive are the design elements such as the dual LED projector headlamps, large radiator grille, R badges, sporty bumpers, large 19-inch alloy wheels with different designs and connected LED taillights among others.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets revamped AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster with a special R logo, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Powering the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through the automaker's 4Motion AWD system. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. It comes with Dynamic Chassis Control technology for better stability during high speed.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.