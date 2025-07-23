Auto recap, July 22: Kia Carens Clavis EV review, Ultraviolette F77 review & more…

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, July 22.

Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive: Does the style match the substance?

Kia India’s latest strike in the EV game—the Carens Clavis EV—is making bold but 'practical' claims. It arrives as one of the most intriguing and unconventional packages (seven-seater EV) to hit the Indian market in recent times. On paper, there is a lot of promise: a tech-laden cabin, the space and sensibility of a family mover, and the punchy performance of a modern electric car. But does it really have it all? The real question is—how much of this translates into the actual driving experience or in-cabin feel? Is this the EV your family has been waiting for? Or is it just another case of spec-sheet sparkle falling flat on the tarmac? HT Auto took the car for its first drive to find out if this package actually makes sense.

2025 Ultraviolette F77 Review: More performance, unlocked

You’ve heard data is the new currency, and it’s changing the way we consume everything around us. Data is changing the way we experience motorcycles, something we got to experience first-hand with the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 3. The latest update does not bring any cosmetic or mechanical changes, but adds a major upgrade to performance with the new Ballistic Plus mode via a software update. We sampled the changes on the F77 Mach 3 on a test track recently at UV’s home turf, Bengaluru. Here’s how it feels.

New-gen Renault Kwid EV spied, takes inspiration from Duster. Will it come to India?

Despite being present in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time and fuelling speculations, Renault is yet to enter the electric car space of the country. The French automaker is speculated to bring its Kwid EV to the country for a long time, but the plan has not materialised yet. However, with the new generation Renault Kwid EV being tested in Brazil, the launch of the small electric car, which would challenge the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV in India, seems not very far away. The next-generation Renault Kwid EV has been spotted testing without any camouflage ahead of its debut in Brazil.

