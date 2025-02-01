Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched: Check what's new

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has been launched in India
It is offered in two variants - Standard and Recon
They are priced at Rs ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh respectively. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom.
Bookings for the motorcycle are open and deliveries will begin from March 2025.
The motorcycle gets a single-piece handle bar along with risers and a new upper triple tree.
So, the riding triangle is now a lot more comfortable and upright.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets comes with a Performance Pack as standard for now. The pack adds such as 10-levels of Regenerative Braking with Dynamic Regen and advanced 3-level Traction Control.
The F77 SuperStreet is available in four colour options to choose from- Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black.
The standard variant has a battery capacity of 7.1 kWh with an IDC claimed range of 211 km. On the other hand, the Recon has a battery pack of 10.3 kWh with a claimed range of 323 km.